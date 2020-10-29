Ocasio-Cortez Shreds Fox News Report Attacking Her For Wearing Pricey Clothes

View this post on Instagram

Presenting our December cover star: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez! Two elections in, the congresswoman is still fighting the fight—and she’s as sure as she’s ever been. Now, she opens up about her father’s influence on her political life, the day Ted Yoho lost his shit, and what it means to become @AOC. “I don’t want to be a savior,” she tells V.F. “I want to be a mirror.” Read the cover story now at the link in bio. Story by Michelle Ruiz. Photograph by @tylersphotos. Sittings editor @mr_carlos_nazario. Fashion director @chapoteau. Set design by @frau.juliawagner.