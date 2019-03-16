Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Mocks Fox News' Obsession: It's 'AOC TMZ'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has elevated her profile as a freshman lawmaker with remarkable speed, but she credits part of that to Fox News.

In a Saturday tweet, the congresswoman mocked the outlet as “AOC TMZ,” pointing to its relentless coverage of her as “the reason people know more.”

Ocasio-Cortez also gave a shout out to New Yorker journalist Jane Mayer, who reported an exposé on the network earlier this month revealing its cozy relationship with President Donald Trump’s White House.

The reason people know more is bc Fox News has turned into “AOC TMZ” (no offense to TMZ), so awareness is growing w/ GOPers.@JaneMayerNYer has reported deeply on this propaganda machine + it will be aimed at any Dem they want. Nothing changes that.



We can’t be scared by that. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 16, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks were in response to writer Josh Jordan’s tweet sharing a Gallup poll which he declared indicated she was “underwater with every demographic group” other than women, minorities and younger voters.

Jordan, who has bylines in right-leaning outlets like the National Review and RealClearPolitics, was swiftly rebuked by the congresswoman for what she saw as his implication that “older, conservative white men are considered ‘everyone.’”

If you want to know what subconscious bias looks like, it’s a headline saying “AOC is underwater with every group EXCEPT women, nonwhites, and 18-34 year olds.”



So older, conservative white men are considered “everyone” and everyone else is discounted as an exception.



Cool 👍🏽 https://t.co/qkwTknMYhC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 16, 2019

When it comes to Fox News’ fixation on Ocasio-Cortez, the lawmaker isn’t wrong.

In February, a Media Matters for America report indicated the network had mentioned her name over four times more than it had mentioned Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-K.Y.).