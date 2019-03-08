Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) fired back at a conservative writer who called on people to boycott Girl Scout Cookies because of the freshman lawmaker’s past membership in the organization.

Former sportscaster Jane Chastain, 76, also criticized the Girl Scouts for a partnership with International Women’s Day, which falls on Friday, in her column for fringe right-wing website WND ― titled “AOC Was A Girl Scout… Just Say No To The Cookies.”

Chastain railed against the reported socialist origins of International Women’s Day as she lamented how “today’s Girl Scouts are a far cry from those of my youth, which trained us to put God and country before everything else.”

“It is little wonder the Girl Scouts have taken a sharp left turn and can be found marching for abortion rights, gun control and other radical feminist events like International Women’s Day,” Chastain added.

Chastain noted that “Girl Scout alums (including Ocasio-Cortez) make up 72 percent of female senators and 60 percent of the women in the 116th Congress.” But only one is Republican.

“So before you decide to embrace an International Women’s Day celebration or buy the cookies, ask yourself, ’Will the country be better off with more representatives like the young socialist Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez?” Chastain asked. “If not, it’s a good time to start your diet.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter:

Boycotting cookies that teach little girls leadership skills to own the libs 👍🏽 nice job



I’ll take 10 😉 pic.twitter.com/CVFc0KJZum — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 7, 2019

The New York lawmaker later highlighted her role in helping establish a Girl Scouts chapter for girls experiencing homelessness:

PS I am extraordinarily proud of the role my constituents have played in helping to establish + support Troop 6000, the first-ever @girlscouts troop for girls experiencing homelessness: https://t.co/5VHY4X0yed — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 7, 2019

