Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Friday attacked the GOP when she claimed it “doesn’t care about babies at all — especially brown, black or poor ones.”

The lawmaker doubled down on her criticism of Alabama’s strict new abortion law in a series of tweets in which she accused “the GOP extremists trying to invoke ‘the unborn’ to jail people for abortion” of hypocrisy for not supporting her signature policy proposal, the Green New Deal.

The Green New Deal aims to make the U.S. carbon-neutral by 2030. Some critics in conservative quarters have, however, falsely attempted to paint it as a ruse to prevent people from driving cars of flying by airplane.

“Where are you on climate change?” Ocasio-Cortez asked on Twitter. “OH right, you want to burn fossil fuels til there’s hell on Earth.”

“If they were truthful about their motives, they’d be consistent in their principles,” she added. “They’re not.”

If the GOP really did care about babies, it would co-sponsor the Green New Deal or “at LEAST” have a plan to tackle the climate crisis, would guarantee healthcare for all and “not stand for the death+caging of babies on our border,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed.

She took aim at President Donald Trump with her third and final post in the thread, in which she described him as“a mad king.”

Alabama’s Republican governor Kay Ivey signed the state’s new abortion bill into law on Wednesday. It effectively bans the procedure, including in cases of rape and incest, and has sparked widespread anger around the world.

Ocasio-Cortez claimed earlier this week that the ban was really about “controlling women’s sexuality” and “owning women.”

