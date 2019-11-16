Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Friday said Republican lawmakers were making fools of themselves in their bids to defend Donald Trump amid the impeachment inquiry against the president.

“They’re really beclowning themselves at this point trying to somehow find a way to both preserve their careers and their futures while protecting this president,” she told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. “And they’re not possible and they’re going with the latter.”

Hayes asked Ocasio-Cortez to explain what “the stakes” were with Trump.

“Yeah, it’s bad. It’s really bad. It’s not normal bad, it is threat to the Republic and to the order of American society bad and if we don’t hold this accountable, then we really erode rule of law in the United States Of America,” she replied.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called on senior White House adviser Stephen Miller to resign during her Friday appearance on MSNBC's "All In with Chris Hayes."

Ocasio-Cortez also repeated her call for senior White House adviser Stephen Miller to resign, following reports he pushed white nationalist talking points in emails sent ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

“If we have a white nationalist at the helm of U.S. immigration policy, it means that U.S. immigration policy will become increasingly more fascistic and we cannot allow that to be us,” she said. “So long as Stephen Miller is in charge, hundreds of thousands of people’s lives are going to be in danger.”

