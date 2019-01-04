Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shuts Down GOP Haters With 8 Little Words

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) had one thing to say to the GOP congressmen who reportedly booed her as she voted for Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to become the new House speaker on Thursday.

“Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me, fellas,” tweeted the 29-year-old, who with her own swearing-in became the youngest congresswoman in history.

Over 200 members voted for Nancy Pelosi today, yet the GOP only booed one: me.



Don’t hate me cause you ain’t me, fellas 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/kLor9A0TWa — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019

“Over 200 members voted for Nancy Pelosi today,” she wrote. “Yet the GOP only booed one: me.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who on Thursday was also the subject of a bizarre right-wing smear campaign involving an old video of her dancing, revealed in a further tweet why she wore all-white to the ceremony:

I wore all-white today to honor the women who paved the path before me, and for all the women yet to come.



From suffragettes to Shirley Chisholm, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the mothers of the movement. ⬇️ https://t.co/GBfSSYxbek — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 4, 2019