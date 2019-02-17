Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Won't 'Settle For Scraps' Post-Amazon

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged her constituents to raise the bar on jobs following Amazon’s scrapped plans for a headquarters in New York City.

“We need to create dignified jobs in New York City, jobs that pay well, jobs that contribute to community, jobs that are part of a moral economy,” she said in her inaugural address in the Bronx on Saturday.

On Thursday, Amazon announced it was canceling its planned Headquarters 2 in Queens, which would have brought more than 25,000 jobs to Long Island City.

Ocasio-Cortez, citing corporate greed and worker abuses, celebrated the news on Twitter.

In her speech this weekend, Ocasio-Cortez told New Yorkers they “do not have to settle for scraps in the greatest city in the world.”