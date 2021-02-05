Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Defenders Hijack Insulting Hashtag In The Cutest Way

A hashtag on Twitter that tried to push the right-wing talking point that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) had exaggerated her fears during the deadly U.S. Capitol riot has been flooded with images of adorable animals.

Defenders of the New York Democrat ― who this week said she feared she’d die as the mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump ransacked the U.S. Capitol ― overran the #AOClied trend with pictures of their cute pets.

Ocasio-Cortez appeared to appreciate the support, tweeting this equally adorable video of her dog Deco “turning into a dinosaur” in response:

Thank you everyone for your puppy content today! 🐶



Here’s Deco from his first time camping and turning into a dinosaur 🏕 pic.twitter.com/IjhXTb3nMW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 5, 2021

See some of the pictures that overtook the hashtag here:

#AOClied LOOK AT MY CAT SHES SO CUTE ‼️‼️🙏 pic.twitter.com/xajLuNctt7 — jos ☻ loves ranboo 💘ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ (@gl1tt3rk1rby) February 4, 2021

#AOClied when she said this isn’t the cutest cat in the world. pic.twitter.com/iFgbeYXqJD — Reboot (@Rebootsicle) February 4, 2021