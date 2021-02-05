POLITICS

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Defenders Hijack Insulting Hashtag In The Cutest Way

The #AOClied hashtag was flooded with adorable photos.

A hashtag on Twitter that tried to push the right-wing talking point that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) had exaggerated her fears during the deadly U.S. Capitol riot has been flooded with images of adorable animals.

Defenders of the New York Democrat ― who this week said she feared she’d die as the mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump ransacked the U.S. Capitol ― overran the #AOClied trend with pictures of their cute pets.

Ocasio-Cortez appeared to appreciate the support, tweeting this equally adorable video of her dog Deco “turning into a dinosaur” in response: 

See some of the pictures that overtook the hashtag here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez