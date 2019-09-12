Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday tweeted what she believed should be “the headline” regarding John Bolton’s departure from his role as White House national security adviser.

“That’s it,” she captioned a screenshot of a chyron that read in part: “Trump sides with Kim Jong Un.”

“Obviously Bolton leaving is good ― it was an enormous mistake to appoint him in the first place,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a second tweet about Bolton, who took a hawkish stance on foreign policy matters.

“One doesn’t need to boost authoritarians to make the point,” she added.

Trump on Wednesday appeared to side with the North Korean dictator when explaining the reasons for Bolton’s exit. Trump and Bolton have disagreed on whether the latter was fired or resigned.

“[Bolton] made some very big mistakes when he talked about the Libyan model for Kim Jong Un. That was not a good statement to make,” said the president. “You just take a look at what happened with [Muammar] Gaddafi. That was not a good statement to make. And it set us back.”

“I don’t blame Kim Jong Un for what he said after that,” Trump added, in reference to insulting comments the North Korean regime later made about his adviser. “And he wanted nothing to do with John Bolton. And that’s not a question of being tough. That’s a question of being not smart to say something like that.”