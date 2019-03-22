Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton united on Twitter to point out some fresh hypocrisy inside the administration of President Donald Trump.
It was reported Thursday that the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner have been using private email to conduct official business and that Kushner used the unofficial, encrypting WhatsApp messaging app.
Trump, of course, made a huge deal in the 2016 presidential campaign out of Clinton’s use of a private email server when she was secretary of state ― so much so that “But her emails!” became a sarcastic meme.
On CNN, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) pointed out the “irony” of the situation to host Anderson Cooper.
“The irony of this is that the president ran his whole presidential campaign accusing Hillary Clinton of having a private server and having communications, and here you have something that’s much worse. You have communications with foreign leaders on platforms that aren’t official U.S. platforms, that put sensitive information at risk.”
Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, shared the CNN clip ― along with a “But her emails” update:
Clinton herself responded about an hour later: