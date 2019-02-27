Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is fighting back after Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser, attacked part of the Green New Deal.
The initiative, which is backed by progressive Democrats, has job and wage guarantees, something Ivanka Trump claimed Americans don’t want.
“I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something,” Ivanka Trump told Fox News host Steve Hilton in a clip released in advance of an interview airing on Sunday. “I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get.”
She added:
“So, I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where there’s the potential for upward mobility.”
Ivanka Trump later clarified that she supports a minimum wage, just not a “guaranteed minimum” for people unwilling to work. However, she was silent on the notion of a “living wage” and the issue of guaranteeing jobs for people who are willing to work.
Ocasio-Cortez fired back on Twitter with her own experience “as a person who actually worked for tips & hourly wages in my life” as well as data: