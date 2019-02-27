The initiative, which is backed by progressive Democrats, has job and wage guarantees, something Ivanka Trump claimed Americans don’t want.

“I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something,” Ivanka Trump told Fox News host Steve Hilton in a clip released in advance of an interview airing on Sunday. “I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get.”

She added:

“So, I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where there’s the potential for upward mobility.”

Ivanka Trump later clarified that she supports a minimum wage, just not a “guaranteed minimum” for people unwilling to work. However, she was silent on the notion of a “living wage” and the issue of guaranteeing jobs for people who are willing to work.

Ocasio-Cortez fired back on Twitter with her own experience “as a person who actually worked for tips & hourly wages in my life” as well as data:

As a person who actually worked for tips & hourly wages in my life, instead of having to learn about it 2nd-hand, I can tell you that most people want to be paid enough to live.



A living wage isn’t a gift, it’s a right. Workers are often paid far less than the value they create. https://t.co/P5FsQuhCTW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 26, 2019

In fact, wages are so low today compared to actual worker productivity that they are no longer the reflections of worker value as they used to be.



Productivity has grown 6.2x more than pay:https://t.co/Zh5n46EfPQ pic.twitter.com/J7ctQ8TXPO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 26, 2019