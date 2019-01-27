Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Warns Loss Of Journalists Will Send Democracy Crumbling

Social media queen Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) used her Twitter platform to defend journalists amid a series of sweeping layoffs across the media industry.

In a Saturday tweet, the freshman congresswoman cautioned that “the biggest threats to journalism right now are tech monopolies & concentration of ownership,” advocating for “high-quality journalism.”

Without a diversity of news outlets, she warned, “our democracy will continue to crumble.”

Gonna keep it 💯: The biggest threats to journalism right now are tech monopolies & concentration of ownership.



Healthy democracy *requires* high-quality journalism.



W/o a wide range of independent outlets & the revenue to sustain them, our democracy will continue to crumble. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 26, 2019

The tweet comes in the wake of recent cutbacks at HuffPost, Yahoo, AOL, BuzzFeed and a handful of Gannett-owned newspapers ― all told, some 1,000 workers lost their jobs.

Facebook and Google have been widely blamed for monopolizing online advertising, which critics have pointed to as a major handicap to digital news organizations trying to turn a profit to stay afloat.

In a follow-up tweet, Ocasio-Cortez doubled down on her defense of journalists, arguing the profession “will only die if we choose not to fight for it ― and if journalism dies, our democracy will, too.”

The fact of the matter is the current monopoly trend is societally & economically unsustainable.



We can’t simply accept the cliché that “journalism is dying.”



Journalism will only die if we choose not to fight for it - and if journalism dies, our democracy will, too. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 26, 2019