Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has a message for White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

“You’re getting a subpoena!” the freshman lawmaker said to cheers on Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” on Wednesday night.

As Ocasio-Cortez pointed out, Conway was a no-show before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday after the White House claimed she was “immune” from testimony.

“She went on ‘Fox and Friends,’” an incredulous Ocasio-Cortez said. “It’s like when you call in sick to work and someone finds you at the grocery store or something. It’s like, ‘You’re getting a subpoena!’”

The committee had voted earlier in the day to subpoena Conway﻿ after the no-show.

Lawmakers had wanted Conway to testify about repeated violations of the Hatch Act, which limits executive branch officials from engaging in certain political activities.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said Conway should be fired for those violations.

Ocasio-Cortez also spoke about Wednesday night’s Democratic debate ― and when pressed by Colbert, named the three candidates she thinks stood out the most: