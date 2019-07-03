POLITICS

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Unloads On Kellyanne Conway In Border Bill Tweetstorm

Freshman lawmaker gets into heated dispute with White House counselor.

The war of words between Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway heated up on Tuesday as each slammed the other on Twitter over the conditions at border detention centers.

Ocasio-Cortez visited what she called “concentration camps” this week and emerged with harrowing reports of migrant women living in overcrowded conditions and being told to drink toilet water.

Conway fired back on Twitter, slamming the freshman lawmaker for voting against a border aid bill last month: 

Ocasio-Cortez was among 95 Democrats and seven Republicans who voted against the bill in the House. Many of these lawmakers wanted restrictions placed on the money to ensure it would be spent helping the migrants instead of on enhanced security measures. 

Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter, saying the bill lacked accountability. Then, she attacked Conway for not showing up to a House committee hearing last month to explain her repeated violations of the Hatch Act

