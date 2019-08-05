Ocasio-Cortez Tells Off Kevin McCarthy: Blame White Supremacy, Not Video Games

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Sunday suggested that video games were to blame for mass shootings.

And Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) isn’t having it.

McCarthy said on Fox News that video games “dehumanize individuals to have a game of shooting individuals and others” after mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton left a combined total of 29 people dead.

“When you look at these photos of how (the El Paso shooting) took place, you can see the actions within video games and others,” McCarthy said.

But Ocasio-Cortez said the real problem is white supremacy ― adding that it’s one Republicans won’t address because that would mean taking on part of their own base:

Video games aren’t causing mass shootings, white supremacy is.



Sadly the GOP refuse to acknowledge that, bc their strategy relies on rallying a white supremacist base.



That‘s why the President hosts stadiums of people chanting “send her back”& targets Congress-members of color. https://t.co/8F51h46bOO — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 4, 2019

The suspected gunman in El Paso is a white man who reportedly shared a white supremacist manifesto online before the attack. The hate-filled document attacked immigrants, claiming there is a “Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

President Donald Trump has also called immigration an “invasion,” including in his campaign ads on Facebook.

Ocasio-Cortez shared a tweet showing some of those ads:

Using the words “invasion,” “infestation,”w respect to a specific, targeted group of people, implying they are vermin: this is the language of white supremacy &it goes all the way to the top.



It’s not a matter of political stances. This is stoking hatred+endangering the country. https://t.co/zuziTB0c3u — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 5, 2019