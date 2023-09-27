Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has 3 Blunt Words For Kevin McCarthy's New Demand

LOADING ERROR LOADING

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) reportedly wants to meet with President Joe Biden in an apparent bid to renegotiate their months-old budget deal as McCarthy desperately seeks to appease House Republican hard-liners — who are demanding radical spending cuts — and avert a government shutdown as soon as Oct. 1.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) wasn’t having McCarthy’s new demand, though.

On Tuesday, the New York congresswoman wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that McCarthy had “already got his meeting” with Biden when they struck the deal earlier this year.

“Deal is done,” she added. “Biden held his end. Nothing to relitigate.”

Then she wrote that McCarthy can “go pound sand.”

Later Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez taunted McCarthy with the “boy math” meme that spread across social media ― in the wake of the “girl math” meme ― over the summer.

“Boy math is needing 15 attempts to count the votes correctly to become Speaker and then shutting down the government 9 months later,” she wrote, mocking McCarthy’s lengthy, 15-ballot election process and what could be a serious consequence.

