Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Compared To Kim Jong Un In Pro Baseball Team Video

A minor-league baseball team apologized Monday for its bush-league video depicting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) as an “enemy of freedom.”

An image of Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive often targeted by conservatives, appeared between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the late Cuban strongman Fidel Castro in a Memorial Day tribute clip that aired during a Fresno Grizzlies doubleheader at Chukchansi Park, according to outlets.

“As for the enemies of freedom, those who are potential adversaries, they will be reminded that peace is the highest aspiration of the American people,” the late President Ronald Reagan said in the clip, accompanied by the pictures of the congresswoman and the two dictators, plus images of the Antifa movement.

See the segment at the 3:00 mark.

The Grizzlies, an AAA affiliate of the Washington Nationals, apologized for not properly vetting the outside pre-produced video, and called it misleading and offensive in its editing. “We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez,” the club wrote in another tweet.

We're embarrassed we allowed this video to play without seeing it in its entirety first. We unconditionally apologize to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) in addition to our fans, community and those we hurt. It was a mistake and we will ensure that nothing like it ever happens again. — Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) May 28, 2019

A Grizzlies rep told USA Today that the employee responsible for showing the video is “remorseful” and is no longer permitted to operate in that capacity.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.