Laura Ingraham and a guest on her primetime Fox News show mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday night for the way in which she pronounces her own name.

Ingraham asked conservative lawyer Joe diGenova if he had noticed how when Ocasio-Cortez “introduces herself, does she take on that Obama, Obama put on accents?”

The host of “The Ingraham Angle” also described the freshman congresswoman as “the It Girl, and I mean girl in a very mature way” and “the juice” of the Democratic Party.

“She does the Latina thing where she does her, you know, ’Anastasio Ocasio-Cortez,” diGenova said, using an exaggerated accent and misstating her name, He then said his own name with an exaggerated Italian pronunciation.

“And I assume she’s going to love that when I do that,” he added.