Laura Ingraham Tries To Troll Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For Grammar. It Backfires.

Laura Ingraham attempted to make fun of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Twitter for her grammar, but it didn’t end well for the Fox News personality.

The exchange culminated with Ocasio-Cortez calling the widely watched conservative network’s prime-time host, who has a history of peddling white nationalist talking points on her show, “a neo-Nazi fan favorite.”

It began when Ocasio-Cortez explained why she blocks some accounts on Twitter:

1. I have 5.2 million followers. Less than 20 accounts are blocked for ongoing harassment. 0 are my constituents.



2. Harassment is not a viewpoint. Some accounts, like the Daily Caller, posted fake nude photos of me & abused my comments to spread it. No one is entitled to abuse. https://t.co/0QWKqJFzRe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 29, 2019

People are free to speak whatever classist, racist, false, misogynistic, bigoted comments they’d like.



They do not have the right to force others to endure their harassment and abuse. ✌🏽 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 29, 2019

Ingraham fired back with a grammatical correction:

Ocasio-Cortez explained in reply how Ingraham had proved her point.

“See?” she wrote. “You’re a neo-Nazi fan favorite and I don’t block you for defending white supremacist viewpoints and mocking gun violence survivors.”

See? You’re a neo-Nazi fan favorite and I don’t block you for defending white supremacist viewpoints and mocking gun violence survivors. https://t.co/007audZvgj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 30, 2019

Ingraham sparked widespread anger and lost advertisers in 2018 after she mocked David Hogg, a teenage survivor of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. She also has a long past of demonizing immigrants, as this March supercut from progressive watchdog group Media Matters shows: