Laura Ingraham Tries To Troll Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez For Grammar. It Backfires.

Ocasio-Cortez ended the Twitter exchange by calling the Fox News host "a neo-Nazi fan favorite."

Laura Ingraham attempted to make fun of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Twitter for her grammar, but it didn’t end well for the Fox News personality.

The exchange culminated with Ocasio-Cortez calling the widely watched conservative network’s prime-time host, who has a history of peddling white nationalist talking points on her show, “a neo-Nazi fan favorite.”

It began when Ocasio-Cortez explained why she blocks some accounts on Twitter: 

Ingraham fired back with a grammatical correction:

Ocasio-Cortez explained in reply how Ingraham had proved her point.

“See?” she wrote. “You’re a neo-Nazi fan favorite and I don’t block you for defending white supremacist viewpoints and mocking gun violence survivors.” 

Ingraham sparked widespread anger and lost advertisers in 2018 after she mocked David Hogg, a teenage survivor of the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. She also has a long past of demonizing immigrants, as this March supercut from progressive watchdog group Media Matters shows:

