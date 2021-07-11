Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slashes Lauren Boebert For Call To End Government Benefits

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) came out with rockets blasting at Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) Saturday after the right-wing lawmaker called for the end of government benefits at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“We’re here to tell government: ‘We don’t want your benefits. We don’t want your welfare,’” Boebert shouted as she marched back and forth across the stage in Dallas. “Don’t come to us with your Fauci ouchie. Leave us the hell alone!”

Ocasio-Cortez fired back: “Tell ’em loud and proud girl! GOP will strip your unemployment protections and dismantle any semblance of a public safety net we have left! Then make working people pay way more for everything on low wages while Wall St gets a meal ticket!”

Ocasio-Cortez sarcastically crowed: “Good ol conservative values baby!”

Tell ‘em loud and proud girl! GOP will strip your unemployment protections and dismantle any semblance of a public safety net we have left! Then make working people pay way more for everything on low wages while Wall St gets a meal ticket!



Good ol conservative values baby! 🤑 https://t.co/inym5QkuBC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 11, 2021

Ironically, Boebert has talked about her own days on welfare, which eventually led her to “living the American dream.” Now she’s ready to turn off aid to others.

I’m living the American dream. I came up from welfare, standing in line waiting for government cheese, to now running for Congress.



Let’s keep radical socialists out of government so that people can be empowered to lift themselves out of poverty, rather than wait on government! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 16, 2020

Boebert’s party has no problem cranking up benefits for the wealthy. Under the Trump administration’s tax cut — pitched as a boon to the middle class — 60% of the benefits went to the richest 20% of Americans, with the largest cuts as a share of income going to the top 5%. Corporate taxes were slashed 40%.

As for the Paycheck Protection Program during Donald Trump’s administration, most of the aid went to bigger companies, with just 5% of recipients scarfing up more than half of the $525 billion that went out the door.

The Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan extended enhanced and extended unemployment benefits, which began in 2020, until Sept. 6. However, at least 17 Republican governors have announced they’re cutting those benefits early in their states.

Twitter critics had a few choice responses to Boebert’s call.

Says the woman that # rode in a car driving to CPAP on public roadways, flew on a plane public air space, is employed by the PUBLIC and is enjoying healthcare paid for and is better than the tax payers even get. — Office of Former President Cheetolini (@Pottsie5) July 11, 2021

So her constituents don't want social security, medicare, medicaid, ACA, food stamps, etc, etc, etc. She must represent a very rich area of Colorado - NOT — Theresa M. Janson (@janson_theresa) July 11, 2021

She just told Republican voters who have worked all of their lives contributing to #Medicare and #SocialSecurity - both a federal guarantee - to NOT ACCEPT THE BENEFITS... and so like, when is #Boebert going to give up her BENEFITS as an elected official? #CPAC #MedicareForAll — #BernieSanders #MedicareForAll #WearAMask (@LostDiva) July 11, 2021

Nice finger pointing.

How about addressing that it’s your party that is largely responsible for the policies that have grown wealth inequality, forced everyone to buy corporate health insurance and keeps us in forever wars.

We already know that Bieber’s sucks! — ⚓️WebbNfloW🎹Strike&Protest🛠4 Global Justice🌎 (@WebbNFlow1) July 11, 2021

Funny Boebert says that while it’s the red states that receive the most from the Federal fund. — KratosOfPortugal 🇵🇹🇪🇺🇺🇸 (@KratosPRT) July 11, 2021