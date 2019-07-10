Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) faces two legal challenges over her blocking of people from viewing her @AOC Twitter profile, which has more than 4.6 million followers.

Democratic former New York state Assemblyman Dov Hikind and GOP congressional candidate Joseph Saladino (aka controversial YouTuber Joey Salads) on Tuesday announced separate lawsuits against Ocasio-Cortez, on the same day the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled that President Donald Trump cannot block critics from viewing his Twitter feed.

They both want Ocasio-Cortez to unblock them and other people who she has banned from viewing her posts. Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

“This very practice has been litigated with regard to President Donald Trump blocking individuals on Twitter, and has recently been found unconstitutional,” Hikind wrote in the suit filed in the Eastern District of New York, that was shared online by Fox News:

“See ya in court,” tweeted Hikind, who Ocasio-Cortez reportedly blocked for criticizing her description of migrant detention centers on the U.S.-Mexico border as “concentration camps.”

The law applies to socialists just as it does to capitalists.



See ya in court, @AOC https://t.co/RZNeK6os6A pic.twitter.com/Jdlx0CAuUy — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) July 10, 2019

Saladino, who is running in a GOP primary for the New York’s 11th Congressional District seat that is currently held by Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.), filed his suit in the Southern District of New York.

I have officially filed my lawsuit against AOC for blocking me on twitter.

Trump is not allowed to block people, will the standards apply equally?

Stay tuned to find out! pic.twitter.com/0RmHI7x9Qc — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) July 9, 2019

“Trump is not allowed to block people, will the standards apply equally?” he tweeted. “Stay tuned to find out!”