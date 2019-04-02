Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams Liz Cheney: 'You Get Your News From Facebook Memes'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) dished out a heated message to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) after the daughter of a former vice president tweeted about comments the freshman congresswoman made last week.

On Monday, Ocasio-Cortez called out Cheney on Twitter for getting her news from Facebook memes. Cheney had tweeted on Sunday night that the 29-year-old believes “dead people” can run for president, piling on to the criticism Ocasio-Cortez received for comments she made last week about former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

We knew the Democrats let dead people vote. According to @AOC, they can run for President, too. https://t.co/69VBYIDtGT — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 31, 2019

Hey Rep. Cheney,



I see from your dead people comment that you get your news from Facebook memes, but the National Constitution Center + Newsweek are just two of many places where you can clarify your misunderstanding of the history of the 22nd Amendment: https://t.co/Je6mHFJ687 https://t.co/np1XtgLpm1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 1, 2019

While speaking on MSNBC with Chris Hayes on Friday, Ocasio-Cortez explained that Congress amended “the constitution of the United States to make sure Roosevelt did not get re-elected.” Immediately, an onslaught of people on social media lambasted the congresswoman to say she was wrong and that the 22nd Amendment came years after President Franklin Delano Roosevelt died while serving his fourth term.

As Newsweek notes, the “original architects” of the 22nd Amendment were apparently “inspired by Roosevelt’s monopoly on the White House and began campaigning long before his death.” Additionally, according to the National Constitution Center, “in 1944 ... Republican candidate Thomas Dewey said a potential 16-year term for Roosevelt was a threat to democracy” ― which would mean Ocasio-Cortez’s point was not wrong, but perhaps not expressed clearly.

Cheney fired back to Ocasio-Cortez’s response with a “School House Rock” video.

Hey @AOC, I know you’re busy so I thought this short video would be helpful to introduce you to the basics of the Constitution. If you’re still trying to figure out how a bill becomes a law, they have a great video on that, too. https://t.co/aTBmCpIUqY https://t.co/MIrvtJevBI — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 1, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez has only continued to draw ire from the right since she took office. Also this week, the New York native was the target of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“So it’s official. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a moron and nasty and more self-righteous than any televangelist who ever preached a sermon on cable access. She’s not impressive, she’s awful,” said Carlson on Monday about the aforementioned MSNBC town hall Ocasio-Cortez spoke on about her Green New Deal policy proposal, among other things.

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez responded to Carlson by saying that “when someone called a [former] Republican Congressman a ‘moron’ at our televised town hall, I shut it down immediately - bc I believe our policies can win on merit, & can be improved w/ productive discourse.”