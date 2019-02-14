Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says 'Shock Doesn't Begin To Cover' This Lobbying Tactic

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) continues to pull back the curtain on what life is like in Congress.

On Wednesday, the freshman lawmaker highlighted the way in which lobbyists and others who can afford it pay people — including some who are homeless — to wait in line for them outside committee hearings.

“Shock doesn’t being to cover it,” tweeted Ocasio-Cortez.

Initially, she wrote, she believed the “tons of people” she saw “camped outside committee” were part of a demonstration.

But an aide set her straight by telling her how “lobbyists pay the homeless + others to hold their place so they can get in 1st.”

Shock doesn’t begin to cover it.



Today I left a hearing on homelessness & saw tons of people camped outside committee.



I turned to my staff and asked if it was a demonstration.



“No,” they said. “Lobbyists pay the homeless + others to hold their place so they can get in 1st.” pic.twitter.com/mXbgqkKp4P — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2019

“Apparently this is a normal practice, and people don’t bat an eye,” the congresswoman wrote in a second post.

“The first few people in line are guaranteed a seat in a given hearing,” she added. “This was the hearing for marijuana banking laws. Lobbyists and those who can afford it pay people to hold their spot so they get in 1st.”

Apparently this is a normal practice, and people don’t bat an eye.



The first few people in line are guaranteed a seat in a given hearing.



This was the hearing for marijuana banking laws. Lobbyists and those who can afford it pay people to hold their spot so they get in 1st. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 13, 2019

CNN actually reported on the paid place-holding phenomenon back in 2009, when it noted how line-standers could earn between $11 to $35 per hour.

Fellow tweeters thanked Ocasio-Cortez, whose five-minute explainer on the flaws in campaign finance laws went viral last week, for refocusing attention on the practice:

Gives new meaning to "government of the people, by the people and for the people"...this is government for the lobbyists & special interests. The fact that they are preying on the poor & disenfranchised makes it even more disturbing. Thanks for shedding light on this @AOC https://t.co/XAZhJ4rk0I — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) February 14, 2019

For those wondering why Ocasio-Cortez has gained such a following. This is a big reason: She displays genuine shock at Washington practices that are considered standard to insiders but are shocking a large number of average Americans. https://t.co/S9rh36dwlA — Jason Le Miere (@JasonLeMiere) February 13, 2019

Half of what makes @AOC so interesting as a political figure is her newbie shock at -- and subsequent interrogation of -- the business as usual practices of DC https://t.co/jvXXoy6nBY — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) February 14, 2019

This is real? How long has this been going on? It’s pretty disturbing that this is being done. It’s like waiting in line for concert tickets or the iPhone but this is for lobbyists... https://t.co/vMmkXOi1Yb — Clay Eltzroth (@Clay1016) February 14, 2019

Outrageous and shameful. Such is the value of human life to many. https://t.co/2XYPqqtpSr — Erik Sherman (@ErikSherman) February 13, 2019

I was shocked when I saw this for the first time too. It’s good to see Washington through the eyes of a newcomer. https://t.co/Ejje64oajP — Sheryl Gay Stolberg (@SherylNYT) February 13, 2019

Lobbyists seem to shell out funds for all sorts of reasons. And poor taste is apparently not an issue.Thanks for the shoutout @AOC https://t.co/2lsrrXPtOo — Allyn Fisher-Ilan (@AFilan) February 14, 2019