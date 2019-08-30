Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says She Loves 'Everything About This GOP Attack Ad'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) isn’t bothered by a recent attack video produced by the right-wing group Media Research Center (MRC) ― in fact, she thinks they’re doing her a favor.

I love everything about this GOP attack ad.



Republicans underestimate my intelligence bc I invite people into my home & talk about policy in plain English instead of DC jargon.



They think that’s dumb, so they end up paying for ads that spread & explain our policy positions. 🤣 https://t.co/6XC1YdyKDU — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 29, 2019

The MRC TV video is framed as a spoof of Jack Handey’s “Deep Thoughts” skit from “Saturday Night Live.” Dubbed “Shallow Thoughts,” it features footage of Ocasio-Cortez discussing climate change that had originally appeared on her Instagram. In the story, Ocasio-Cortez said that fighting climate change may be expensive, but ignoring it could have much more costly effects.

“You think overhauling our economy to decarbonize and save the planet is going to be expensive? Try not decarbonizing our economy and allowing sea levels to rise, every coastal city to go underwater,” she said.

MRC responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s response with a blog post that mocked her intelligence for mistaking the conservative organization as an official Republican group. They said the video was not an ad and was not paid for by the GOP.

Numerous Twitter users responded to MRC’s comments with a few observations of their own:

Good ad for AOC. — 'Stache (@Stache2020) August 29, 2019

Nice work @mrctv! You helped @AOC let the alt right know how much trouble we're in!



Now do one for @ewarren @BernieSanders and @SenKamalaHarris You could have Bernie explaining Dem Socialism, Warren explaining wall street and Harris explaining @realDonaldTrump ! #WinningBigly pic.twitter.com/DpVWAoeLNz — markusgarvey🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸🌊🇺🇸 (@markusgarvey) August 29, 2019

Um everything @AOC said there was 100% correct and well articulated. — Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) August 29, 2019

Translation: The GOP is scared of AOC. — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) August 29, 2019

You played ..... yourself. Lol — Rhonda Harbison (@rhonda_harbison) August 29, 2019

She's right. Good job @AOC — BC, one of the Squad 🌹 (@BCnumber11) August 29, 2019

It’s such a relief to see both sides of the US political spectrum working together to explain the cost of ignoring climate change. https://t.co/zNaDBuUKAM — Kat (@KatArt2) August 29, 2019

Thanks for spreading her message. — Troy (@tr0yster) August 29, 2019

She’s straightforward and lays out the facts clearly.

I don’t see the problem🤷🏻‍♀️ — Danielle Couffon (@icequeen1371) August 29, 2019

She’s right. Did you mean this to be an negative ad? pic.twitter.com/oahZZPDRRm — Tyler Hamilton (@tylhamilton) August 29, 2019

Thanks for the info but I don't think you intended it to help @AOC did you? Putting "death" in quotes doesn't make it any less real, or support any claim you're implying that it won't happen. We all die and climate change is likely to accelerate it for a whole bunch of creatures. — Calamum In Gladio (@CalamumInGladio) August 29, 2019

Thanks for spreading her accurate message! Terrific self-own! — Snax Gorge 'em (@daxjordan) August 29, 2019

Free ad for AOC. Really nice music, tho. — Jim Mayfield (@JimmyMayfield) August 29, 2019

So y'all spent money spreading her message even further? pic.twitter.com/3Hje3EUO8L — We Are Legion (@Anonymous_78) August 30, 2019

Do you disagree with the Pentagon's threat assessment? Because that is what they are saying as well. — OlympicDane (@mortenbc58) August 29, 2019

So she explained the conclusions of the DoD, NASA, IPCC, and NOAA reports in plain English but it was too complex for you? — Rich Patina (@candiedhams) August 29, 2019