Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says She Loves 'Everything About This GOP Attack Ad'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) isn’t bothered by a recent attack video produced by the right-wing group Media Research Center (MRC) ― in fact, she thinks they’re doing her a favor.
The MRC TV video is framed as a spoof of Jack Handey’s “Deep Thoughts” skit from “Saturday Night Live.” Dubbed “Shallow Thoughts,” it features footage of Ocasio-Cortez discussing climate change that had originally appeared on her Instagram. In the story, Ocasio-Cortez said that fighting climate change may be expensive, but ignoring it could have much more costly effects.
“You think overhauling our economy to decarbonize and save the planet is going to be expensive? Try not decarbonizing our economy and allowing sea levels to rise, every coastal city to go underwater,” she said.
MRC responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s response with a blog post that mocked her intelligence for mistaking the conservative organization as an official Republican group. They said the video was not an ad and was not paid for by the GOP.
Numerous Twitter users responded to MRC’s comments with a few observations of their own: