Ocasio-Cortez Fires Back After GOP QAnon Supporter's Crude Swipe At Her Intellect

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shut down Republican House candidate and QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday after Greene made a crude attempt to attack the lawmaker’s intellect.

Greene, who’s been endorsed by President Donald Trump in her run for the open seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, invoked the sexist “dumb blonde” trope in an effort to insult Ocasio-Cortez over the weekend. Greene tweeted that “as a blonde woman,” she wanted to take a moment to thank the brunette congresswoman.

“She has single handily [sic] put an end to all ‘dumb blonde’ jokes. Blondes everywhere appreciate your service and your sacrifice!” Greene tweeted.

Ocasio-Cortez snapped back that she could “completely understand why you need to swing + miss at my intellect to make yourself feel better,” pointing out that Greene had spelled her put-down wrong.

“Good luck writing legislation!” Ocasio-Cortez added.

Don’t worry Mrs. Greene, I completely understand why you need to swing + miss at my intellect to make yourself feel better.



You seem to have some trouble spelling your own insults correctly.



Next time try “single-handedly,” it’ll work better.



Good luck writing legislation! https://t.co/y33JXVfxDc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 21, 2020

Greene has gone after Ocasio-Cortez in the past. Earlier this month, Greene seemed to threaten her and two other members of the progressive “Squad” of first-term congresswomen ― Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) ― when the candidate posted an image of herself with a rifle beside images of the three women on Facebook. She urged conservatives to “go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart.”

Omar tweeted that posting a photo with a gun next to the faces of three women of color was “incitement.” Greene’s post was removed by Facebook for violating the company’s policies.

Greene, who is all but assured of winning the seat in the heavily Republican district after her August primary victory, has also promoted the baseless QAnon conspiracy movement that has been deemed a potential domestic terrorism threat by the FBI.

