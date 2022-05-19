Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Engaged To Longtime Partner Riley Roberts

Wedding bells are on the horizon for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
The Democratic congresswoman from New York confirmed Thursday that she is engaged to her longtime partner Riley Roberts.
“It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes,” she tweeted, while commenting on a Business Insider report that first reported on her engagement.
The lawmaker, who The Hill reported has been seen wearing “some bling” on her ring finger, has been dating the web developer since they first met as students at Boston University, according to Marie Claire.
Ocasio-Cortez’s mother in 2019 publicly gave the couple her blessing in an interview with the Daily Mail after her daughter was sworn in as the youngest woman and youngest Latina ever to serve in Congress.
“I love him,” Blanca Ocasio-Cortez said of Roberts while calling him “the most loving, supportive person I’ve seen.”
“He helped her tremendously during the election. They’ve been together for four years now, after they reconnected from a college breakup,” her mother told the news outlet. “So, I hope they get married soon. Although they haven’t told me anything about their plans.”