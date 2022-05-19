Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Engaged To Longtime Partner Riley Roberts

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is seen with her partner Riley Roberts at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City. James Devaney via Getty Images

Wedding bells are on the horizon for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Democratic congresswoman from New York confirmed Thursday that she is engaged to her longtime partner Riley Roberts.

“It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes,” she tweeted, while commenting on a Business Insider report that first reported on her engagement.

The lawmaker, who The Hill reported has been seen wearing “some bling” on her ring finger, has been dating the web developer since they first met as students at Boston University, according to Marie Claire.

Earlier today @thehill's photog Greg Nash captured @AOC sporting some bling on her ring finger. pic.twitter.com/qmaGIKvXK7 — Judy Kurtz (@JudyKurtz) May 19, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez’s mother in 2019 publicly gave the couple her blessing in an interview with the Daily Mail after her daughter was sworn in as the youngest woman and youngest Latina ever to serve in Congress.

“I love him,” Blanca Ocasio-Cortez said of Roberts while calling him “the most loving, supportive person I’ve seen.”

