Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Thursday criticized some of the memes made to mock her, calling them “so weak.”

“It’s like, how do you have a computer that runs both Windows 95 and Twitter at the same time?” she joked during an appearance on Showtime’s “Desus & Mero.”

Ocasio-Cortez also said in the interview that she would possibly be “teaching in high school right now” had Donald Trump not become president.