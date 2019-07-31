Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) claims he was a victim of “McCarthyism” after critics dubbed him “Moscow Mitch” for blocking a bill to protect U.S. elections from Russian meddling.
McConnell wrote on Twitter on Monday:
On Tuesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) offered up a correction:
Last week, McConnell blocked a bill passed by the House that would have authorized $775 million to help protect state election systems from Russian hacking and other threats. That action prompted critics to dub him “Moscow Mitch.”
McConnell defended himself on the Senate floor by calling two of his critics “hyperventilating hacks.”
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.