POLITICS

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gives Mitch McConnell A Semantics Lesson After His McCarthyism Gripe

The freshman lawmaker has a few words about McConnell's leadership skills.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) claims he was a victim of “McCarthyism” after critics dubbed him “Moscow Mitch” for blocking a bill to protect U.S. elections from Russian meddling.

McConnell wrote on Twitter on Monday: 

On Tuesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) offered up a correction:

Last week, McConnell blocked a bill passed by the House that would have authorized $775 million to help protect state election systems from Russian hacking and other threats. That action prompted critics to dub him “Moscow Mitch.”

 McConnell defended himself on the Senate floor by calling two of his critics “hyperventilating hacks.”

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

2020 Election Mitch McConnell Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Russia Mc Carthyism
CONVERSATIONS