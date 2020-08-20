Ocasio-Cortez Doubles Down On NBC News 'Recklessness': 'We Saw What Happened In '16'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is doubling down on her pushback against NBC News after the media outlet misconstrued her role at the Democratic National Convention in a Tuesday night tweet and headline and then took hours to correct the record.

On Thursday, the congresswoman quote-tweeted a take by New York University journalism professor Jay Rosen that lambasted NBC News as a whole for the misleading information peddled about Ocasio-Cortez. Rosen wrote that while many were blaming NBC’s social media team for the tweet, the “account broadcasting this pathetic error speaks in the name of the entire news division.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded by echoing those sentiments and stressed that the network’s “misleading headline” about her very short nomination speech for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) ― suggesting something untoward because it didn’t also endorse Joe Biden ― caused “thousands of people” to be “confused and angry.”

“@NBCNews still hasn’t apologized,” she wrote in her tweet, adding: “This is on their entire news team.”