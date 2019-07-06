Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Turns Newt Gingrich's 'Dishonest' Smear Back On Him

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) isn’t fazed about being called “dishonest” by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R).

In fact, the congresswoman on Friday tweeted she would “take it as a compliment” because of all the other people that Gingrich and his fellow Republicans have also previously called liars:

Ah yes, now Newt & the GOP are resorting to calling me a liar.



Who else do they call liars?

- 96% of scientists who agree on climate change

- Millions of Americans they locked up in the War on Drugs

- #MeToo survivors



So I’ll take it as a compliment. Thanks. https://t.co/2AXUz5zave — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 5, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez fired back at Gingrich after he penned a scathing op-ed about her for Fox News’ website that was published Friday.

It was in response to Ocasio-Cortez’s report of her Monday visit with other Democratic lawmakers to a Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Texas, where she described witnessing “systemic cruelty.”

The Department of Homeland Security’s own Office of the Inspector General also this week released a report detailing “dangerous overcrowding” and warned of health risks to migrants behind held at multiple facilities.

But Gingrich claimed in his article that Ocasio-Cortez’s comments were “dishonest” and had helped him “to understand how profoundly vicious, cruel and dishonest she is.” He also alleged that Ocasio-Cortez “is eager and determined to undermine and destroy America as we have known it.”

Gingrich has gone after Ocasio-Cortez before. In March, he claimed her views were based “on whatever random thought comes in that morning and her proposals are beyond silly.”