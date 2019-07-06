POLITICS

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Turns Newt Gingrich's 'Dishonest' Smear Back On Him

The Democratic lawmaker fired back after Gingrich penned a scathing op-ed about her for Fox News.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) isn’t fazed about being called “dishonest” by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R).

In fact, the congresswoman on Friday tweeted she would “take it as a compliment” because of all the other people that Gingrich and his fellow Republicans have also previously called liars:

Ocasio-Cortez fired back at Gingrich after he penned a scathing op-ed about her for Fox News’ website that was published Friday.

It was in response to Ocasio-Cortez’s report of her Monday visit with other Democratic lawmakers to a Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Texas, where she described witnessing “systemic cruelty.” 

The Department of Homeland Security’s own Office of the Inspector General also this week released a report detailing “dangerous overcrowding” and warned of health risks to migrants behind held at multiple facilities.

But Gingrich claimed in his article that Ocasio-Cortez’s comments were “dishonest” and had helped him “to understand how profoundly vicious, cruel and dishonest she is.” He also alleged that Ocasio-Cortez “is eager and determined to undermine and destroy America as we have known it.”

Gingrich has gone after Ocasio-Cortez before. In March, he claimed her views were based “on whatever random thought comes in that morning and her proposals are beyond silly.”

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Newt Gingrich Fox News
CONVERSATIONS