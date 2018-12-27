Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Hung Her Office Plaque, And Things Are Getting Real

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seems pretty excited to start her term on Jan. 3 and shared an endearing moment to mark the start of her journey.

On Thursday she posted on her Instagram an image of her new Capitol office plaque, which reads, “Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.”

“Transition time. It’s the little things that make it feel real. All for the Bronx and Queens,” she wrote in the caption.