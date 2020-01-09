Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Adorable New Puppy Is Making Everyone Swoon

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) this week unveiled a brand new member of her family — an adorable puppy.

“So we just did something big,” the lawmaker revealed in an Instagram story on Monday. She then introduced the cute canine, who is believed to be a French Bulldog. “Hey boo boo. Hi. Welcome to our family,” she said in the clip, above.

Ocasio-Cortez wrote she was thinking of naming the dog “something Star Trek related or Bronx/Queens/NYC/social good related.”

On Twitter, she explained “the goal is to train him to be a community pup.”

“Ideally we want to work to the point where he can enjoy town halls, be an Amtrak pup, come to the office, etc.,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

Yes! 🐶 the goal is to train him to be a community pup. Ideally we want to work to the point where he can enjoy town halls, be an Amtrak pup, come to the office, etc.



But first, naps 😴 pic.twitter.com/ec8beJTrmZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2020

It’s unclear where Ocasio-Cortez got the dog from. Her office did not immediately reply to HuffPost’s request for further information.

The pooch received a warm welcome on social media, however, where many owners responded by sharing snaps of their own pups:

he is perfect — Sam (@Samuel_Burnear) January 7, 2020

Welcome to the frenchie family. All they do is nap nap nap. pic.twitter.com/opxM5KDYdg — Andy Lo (@Gooner_Lopez) January 8, 2020

Adorable — No war with Iran (@bulerias128) January 7, 2020

This is my guy Carter. He’d be thrilled to join you guys for walks when yours is ready to socialize. pic.twitter.com/NbQRM1coPv — mehrad (@mxhrxd) January 7, 2020

OMG!!!! Gonna need to swing down to DC and get cuddles <3 — Jess Newman 🌹🕊 (@OrganizerJess36) January 7, 2020

He is so precious pic.twitter.com/z3dDPxBX07 — Karla Ortiz (@kortizart) January 7, 2020

He's beautiful. Congratulations on your new baby. I have three dogs and two cats - all rescues. They make life so much more enjoyable. #RescueDogs #RescueCats pic.twitter.com/7bPpXj3fJQ — la résistance (@BamasLadyJ) January 8, 2020

Gorgeous. This is Bella the French bulldog. pic.twitter.com/bdFW9gPfyh — Gina Roberts 🌹💚 🌎🇪🇺 (@fbpe_gina) January 7, 2020

My little guy is 7.5 years old now. The most important thing I've learned: grain-free food, and, ideally, raw frozen - nothing but protein, vegetables, and vitamins. Makes for a super healthy pup pic.twitter.com/O00vnLAD3l — William Middleton (@wfmiddleton) January 8, 2020