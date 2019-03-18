Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Does Pushups 'To Get My Head Back In The Game'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) had an active rebuttal for critics who say she isn’t fit for office.
The freshman lawmaker posted video Friday of her cranking out pushups with Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) during a recess from House hearings.
“I needed to get my head back in the game, so Rep. @jimmygomezca and I did some pushups to get the blood pumping,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Instagram.
Ocasio-Cortez said “she fell off the workout wagon” and is trying to regain her fitness.
She revealed on Instagram last year that she led a healthier lifestyle before politics, The Hill pointed out.
“I used to practice yoga 3-4x/week, eat nutritiously, read and write for leisure,” she wrote on Instagram. “[But] as soon as everything kicked up, that all went out the window. I went from doing yoga and making wild rice and salmon dinners to eating fast food for dinner and falling asleep in my jeans and makeup.”
Maybe, with her political stance, Ocasio-Cortez should investigate progressive high-intensity interval workouts.