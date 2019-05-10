Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Thursday accused Republicans of constantly hating while suggesting “0 real solutions” for issues including income inequality, healthcare, racial injustice and climate change.
“Really, the biggest, boldest idea (other than war) the GOP has proposed is A Wall,” the Democratic congresswoman wrote on Twitter, referring to President Donald Trump’s promised U.S.-Mexico border barrier.
“At this rate they’re gonna propose getting us to space w/trebuchets,” Ocasio-Cortez added.
A trebuchet is defined as “a medieval military engine for hurling heavy missiles (such as rocks)” by the Merriam-Webster dictionary ― like the ones that feature in HBO’s epic fantasy drama “Game of Thrones.”
Ocasio-Cortez tweeted her attack on the GOP following her introduction of the so-called “Loan Shark Prevention Act” alongside Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
Their proposed law, if passed, would cap credit card and consumer loan interest rates at 15%.
“There is no reason a person should pay more than 15% interest in the United States,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted earlier in the day.
“It’s a debt trap for working people + it has to end,” she added.