Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called out the GOP on Twitter Thursday for what she described as “the sheer mediocrity of witnesses” it called forth during House committee hearings.
Ocasio-Cortez sits on the House Committees on Financial Services and Oversight and Reform and is also a member of subcommittees on Environment and Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. She has endeavored to shine a light on how Washington works since her victory in the 2018 midterm elections, which was documented in the new Netflix movie “Knock Down The House.”
In February, Ocasio-Cortez expressed her shock at discovering that lobbyists pay people (some of whom are homeless) to wait in line for them outside committee hearings.