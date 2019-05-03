Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called out the GOP on Twitter Thursday for what she described as “the sheer mediocrity of witnesses” it called forth during House committee hearings.

One of the things that genuinely surprised me in Congress is the sheer mediocrity of witnesses called forth by the GOP in hearings. Yesterday they brought in a guy w/ a polka dot bowtie backed by oil lobbyists arguing that fossil fuels are “healthy.” HEALTHY. It’s embarrassing. https://t.co/B17AsEZuCP

I honestly thought GOP witnesses would be well-prepared, w/ sophisticated arguments for the opposing view - evil-genius lobbyist types. But they’re often sloppy + reaching (not all though). I think if everyday GOP voters saw the witnesses called on their behalf, they’d be upset.

Ocasio-Cortez sits on the House Committees on Financial Services and Oversight and Reform and is also a member of subcommittees on Environment and Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. She has endeavored to shine a light on how Washington works since her victory in the 2018 midterm elections, which was documented in the new Netflix movie “Knock Down The House.”