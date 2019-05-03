POLITICS

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shines Light On ‘Sloppy’ GOP Witnesses: ‘It’s Embarrassing’

"I honestly thought GOP witnesses would be well-prepared, w/ sophisticated arguments for the opposing view -- evil-genius lobbyist types."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) called out the GOP on Twitter Thursday for what she described as “the sheer mediocrity of witnesses” it called forth during House committee hearings.

Ocasio-Cortez sits on the House Committees on Financial Services and Oversight and Reform and is also a member of subcommittees on Environment and Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. She has endeavored to shine a light on how Washington works since her victory in the 2018 midterm elections, which was documented in the new Netflix movie “Knock Down The House.” 

In February, Ocasio-Cortez expressed her shock at discovering that lobbyists pay people (some of whom are homeless) to wait in line for them outside committee hearings.

