Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Swipes At Republicans Who 'Stalk My Livestreams'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday used Twitter to call out the hypocrisy of Republicans who “stalk my livestreams” on social media and “obsess over any & every word.”

“Meanwhile, many GOP electeds hide from constituents & avoid town halls,” the congresswoman wrote. “Maybe that’s why they’re so preoccupied w/mine.”

I find it amusing that GOPers stalk my livestreams to obsess over any & every word, bc I’m *actually available* to constituent Qs at 10pm after a long day.



Ocasio-Cortez regularly takes questions from constituents via live sessions on Instagram. She was likely responding to criticism she garnered from some conservatives after saying in a broadcast Tuesday that people weren’t visiting Asian and Chinese restaurants in the U.S. “because of just straight-up racism” around the coronavirus, that originated in China.

“Honestly, it sounds almost so silly to say, but there’s a lot of restaurants that are feeling the pain of racism,” she said. The segment was later amplified by a reporter for the right-wing website, The Daily Wire.

Ocasio-Cortez’s comments linking coronavirus to racism are well-founded, however, with racist fear-mongering reportedly contributing to considerable declines in sales and visitors to Asian American-run businesses.

Ocasio-Cortez says people are not eating at Chinese and Asian restaurants right now because they are "just straight up" racist about the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/egtpRDEDhO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 11, 2020