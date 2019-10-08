Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Monday night used Twitter to criticize the Republicans who defend some of President Donald Trump’s controversial assertions as being “just a joke.”

The lawmaker tweeted a CNN Politics article that detailed multiple times Trump has made a wild statement, only for it to be downplayed by his high-profile GOP supporters as nothing more than a gag — the latest being Trump’s suggestion that China should investigate his potential 2020 rival Joe Biden.

“When Republicans say our nation’s laws are ‘just a joke,’ they mean it,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “They treat our country as a joke, our communities as a joke, and our future as a joke. For the GOP, as long as the rich get richer, they are happy to play games with American lives.”

Ocasio-Cortez was last week caught up in a bizarre hoax — reportedly orchestrated by the pro-Trump, right-wing LaRouche PAC group— in which a purported supporter ranted at her during a town hall event about eating babies in a bid to beat the climate crisis.