Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has offered a damning summary of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R) 2024 presidential campaign.

Ocasio-Cortez, talking with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki at the weekend, suggested DeSantis had made “some very large, critical errors.”

“You can’t out-Trump Trump,” she said. “That’s what he’s been trying to do. His attacks on teachers, on schools, on LGBT Americans, I think go way too far in the state of Florida.”

“I think that they are a profound political miscalculation and an overcompensation,” she added in a video shared online by Mediaite.

DeSantis was trying “to win a base, but that base belongs to Donald Trump,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

The Florida governor has also sacrificed “the one thing that others may have thought would make him competitive, which is this idea that he would somehow be more rational than Donald Trump, which he isn’t,” she added.

And as for another candidate who could potentially take on frontrunner candidate Donald Trump and unite the Republican Party, Ocasio-Cortez said she wasn’t so sure.

