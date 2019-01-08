Sean Hannity tried to slam the “radical platform” of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Monday night. But if the Fox News host was hoping to put her on the defensive, it didn’t work.

The newly minted lawmaker isn’t backing down from her agenda, even as Hannity misconstrued it. Instead, she offered a couple of corrections:

He’s almost got it!



Just a few corrections:

* Single-payer healthcare

* Ending unjust wars

* 70% *marginal* tax rate on multimillion incomes pic.twitter.com/nmJNGlPDgp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 8, 2019

On Sunday night, Ocasio-Cortez defended the term “radical.”

“I think that it only has ever been radicals that have changed this country,” she said in a “60 Minutes” interview with Anderson Cooper. “Abraham Lincoln made the radical decision to sign the Emancipation Proclamation. Franklin Delano Roosevelt made the radical decision to embark on establishing programs like Social Security.”

Cooper then asked if she considered herself a “radical.”