Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hits Fox News' Male Hosts With Question About Obsession

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Thursday laughed off the obsession that some Fox News personalities appear to have with her.

“I mean, it’s weird,” she told “Late Night” host Seth Meyers. “Why are so many grown men just obsessed with this 29-year-old?”

“It’s really funny and the conspiracy theories are great,” she added.

Fox News hosts, including Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, have repeatedly criticized the progressive lawmaker and her proposed Green New Deal.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “Fox & Friends,” former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R) hinted that Ocasio-Cortez could be a “Manchurian Candidate.”

Ocasio-Cortez denied Huckabee’s suggestion, and recalled an incident on the House floor when she had to shut down a GOP representative who’d repeated a questionable claim about her he’d seen earlier on Fox News.