Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shares Her Skin Care Routine On Instagram

Pacific Press via Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) isn’t above talking about skin care.

Following her appearance at the Sundance Film Festival on the weekend, the congresswomen went on Instagram to field questions from her followers about skin care. She also praised the “lounge uniform” and cited matching pajamas as a key to success.

“How do you stay stress free and how do you keep your skin so clear?!” one individual asked, to which the Bronx native wrote, “I do NOT stay stress-free.”

Then she revealed that while skin care doesn’t necessarily help with stress, it’s still “a straight up hobby for me.”

“I’m a science nerd and I truly enjoy the science of it, reading about compounds and studies, etc.” the congresswoman wrote.

She elaborated, noting that she doesn’t wear full-coverage foundation (“only tinted moisturizer and bb creams”) and she keeps wipes next to her bed so she can “at the very least” wipe her face. (A note about wipes: they’re fine if you can’t get to a sink, but nothing beats a true cleanse.)

Ocasio-Cortez also noted that she has a multi-step skin care routine that she indulges in, “since [she doesn’t] buy a lot of makeup.”

Instagram

Naturally, the social-media-savvy politician proceeded to share said skin care routine ― double cleansing, toning, moisturizing, applying SPF ― not mentioning brand names and instead outlining “the gist” of it.

You can read it below:

Instagram

Instagram

Ocasio-Cortez also wrote about cutting down on dairy, which she noted helped with her skin. (Studies have shown a link between milk and acne in some individuals.) When a follower struggling to ditch dairy asked her about how much dairy she consumes, the 29-year-old politician responded, “FIRST of all, do not police your eating.”

She also shared a few simple tips, like cutting milk out of coffee or swapping cereal and milk for a non-dairy breakfast option. (It should be noted that cutting out dairy might not be the answer for everyone, so if you’re really struggling with acne or diet, consult a professional.)

But not all Ocasio-Cortez’s followers are concerned with skin care, and rightfully so. When one individual asked the congresswoman about running a campaign and writing speeches, Ocasio-Cortez answered the question with just as much care as she did with the beauty queries, while also noting “we all have different interests.”