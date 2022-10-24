Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Imitates Club Soda In Effervescent Voting Message

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) didn’t keep her thoughts about early voting bottled up ― she let them out while impersonating soda water to get her message across. (Watch the video below.)

In a whimsical Twitter video she shared late Sunday, the progressive lawmaker took sips of the sparkling water and spoke as if she were the bubbly contents. “Psss, psss, psss, vote, vote,” she said. “Early voting starts Oct. 29 in New York state.”

It’s almost midnight. Welcome to political asmr Twitter



🫧 NY Early Voting starts next Saturday Oct 29th 🫧



🌬️🎙️ California Early Ballots have hit mailboxes, send yours back this week pic.twitter.com/GyTRJaigt2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 24, 2022

The congresswoman, who is favored to win a third term over Republican challenger Tina Forte, has been showing her sense of humor recently to clap back at adversaries.

Former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted last week, “I’ve got news for President Biden. Come January 22nd, we will have Pro-Life majorities in the House and Senate and we’ll be taking the cause of the right to Life to every state house in America!” And Ocasio-Cortez replied: “And I’ve got news for you: Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”

When hecklers interrupted a town hall she hosted last week, she simply began to dance.

“These homophobes were yelling Westboro Baptist-style anti-LGBT+ slogans,” she tweeted. “What do you think I’m gonna do? Take them seriously?”

