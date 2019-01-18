Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Channels Spice Girls In Government Shutdown Tweets

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will tell you what she wants, what she really, really wants ― and that’s the end of the partial government shutdown.

The freshman lawmaker made Spice Girls-themed gags on Twitter early Friday as she continued campaigning for the full reopening of the government, which she also demanded in her debut speech on the House floor.

She likened this photo of herself, Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) and Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) to “a Spice Girls album cover.”

This photo looks like a Spice Girls album cover, but for reopening the government 😂



cc: @RepJahanaHayes @KatieHill4CA @LaurenUnderwood https://t.co/zYcKdoAfHN — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 18, 2019

Hill responded by reimagining the lyrics from the Spice Girls’ 1996 hit “Wannabe.”

🎤I’ll tell you what I want...

What I really really want...🎤

800,000 government employees to be able to pay their bills.

cc: @AOC @RepJahanaHayes @LaurenUnderwood https://t.co/H42JUzzk5Q — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) January 18, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted back a line from the song:

🎶 Now don't go wasting our precious time/

If they get their act together we could be just fine 🎶 https://t.co/PkBS823wLd — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 18, 2019

Their exchange inspired others online to spice up their tweets in similar ways:

Album title: Girls Get it Done — JonBenoit 🌊🎶🍄🎸🌊 (@jonben65) January 18, 2019

If you wanna be the senate majority leader, you gotta reopen the government. This shutdown can’t last forever, the special counsel’s investigation will soon end. — Will Nu’utupu Giles (@YouWillwill) January 18, 2019

Education Spice, Fiscal Spice, Health Spice, Social Spice — Jenni "Has A Lot of Opinions" Polodna (@horsewizrd) January 18, 2019

Behold, the only thing Donald Trump fears more than Robert Mueller himself.#GirlPower pic.twitter.com/UpHneXENZR — Paul Lee Ticks (@PaulLeeTicks) January 18, 2019

It’s nice to see less salt in the spice rack. — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) January 18, 2019

