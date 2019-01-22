Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals How Many F**ks She Gives After Colbert Asks

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) DGAF about people who keep telling her to “wait your turn.”

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Monday asked the freshman lawmaker “on a scale of zero to some, how many fucks” she gave about those (including Democrats) who insist she shouldn’t “make waves” so soon after being sworn in.

Here is how Ocasio-Cortez responded:

She also set the record straight about what her 70-percent marginal tax rate plan could really mean for the majority of voters.

Check out the clip here:

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez criticized some headlines about the exchange that suggested she had simply stated “I give zero fucks” unprompted.

“I actually didn’t say this, so while I know “brown women cursing” drives clicks, maybe you accurately quote the whole exchange instead of manipulating people into thinking I said this sentence instead of just the word “‘zero,’” she said in a Twitter thread.

She also accused misleading coverage of reinforcing “lazy tropes about women leaders,” noting that women are often held up to harsher scrutiny than men.

This reinforces lazy tropes about women leaders in media:

- Older + seasoned, but unlikeable

- Passionate, but angry

- Smart, but crazy

- Well-intentioned, but naive

- Attractive, but uninformed or gaffe-prone



It’s unoriginal, lazy, and men don’t get the same either/or coverage. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 22, 2019

This story has been updated with Ocasio-Cortez’s tweets.