Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) turned what was intended to be a slam against her on its head Friday, ripping a former senior Donald Trump campaign adviser and other Republican foes as “creepy weirdos.”
Steve Cortes (who left his job just weeks ago as a commentator on right-wing Newsmax) slammed Ocasio-Cortez and boyfriend Riley Roberts in a tweet for daring to travel for a holiday break to Florida, where masking isn’t mandatory.
Then in a bizarre bonus slam about the photo that Cortes had posted of the couple, reportedly dining outdoors in Miami Beach, Cortes criticized Roberts for “showing his gross pale male feet ... with hideous sandals.”
AOC sarcastically slapped down the odd comment as a sign of sexual frustration.
“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” she tweeted in a sly dig. She added: “Ya creepy weirdos.”
She also tweeted about the GOP’s general problems with women and the LGBTQ community.
“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general,” she wrote.
The lawmaker also noted that she would be “happy to say hello” to Florida’s GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis — if she could find him. He has been on vacation, according to his aides, since omicron COVID cases have skyrocketed to record levels.
Cortes did not immediately respond to a request from HuffPost to comment on AOC’s takedown.
Twitter followers got in on the hijinks. One quipped with the question: “A republican attacking a guy for being pale?”