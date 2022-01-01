Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) turned what was intended to be a slam against her on its head Friday, ripping a former senior Donald Trump campaign adviser and other Republican foes as “creepy weirdos.”

Then in a bizarre bonus slam about the photo that Cortes had posted of the couple, reportedly dining outdoors in Miami Beach, Cortes criticized Roberts for “showing his gross pale male feet ... with hideous sandals.”

AOC sarcastically slapped down the odd comment as a sign of sexual frustration.

“If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet,” she tweeted in a sly dig. She added: “Ya creepy weirdos.”

She also tweeted about the GOP’s general problems with women and the LGBTQ community.

“It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general,” she wrote.

Cortes did not immediately respond to a request from HuffPost to comment on AOC’s takedown.

Twitter followers got in on the hijinks. One quipped with the question: “A republican attacking a guy for being pale?”

What an odd critique lol. Bare feet in sandals? Yeah that’s actually normal. You need to get out more. — Bill Davis (@WHDNYC) December 31, 2021

"pale male feet", as if he was supposed to have female feet or something? — Jazzy🎄🤶🏿🦌⛄ (@YazzyYee) December 31, 2021

Imagine a fully vaccinated congresswoman and fully vaccinated boyfriend enjoying drinks outdoors without a mask on a vacation to Florida (which has NO mask requirement to protect anyone.)



She gets more done for the American people than any GOP member of Congress.



Where's Ron? — James 🌊🇺🇲 💉💉 (@funkeymonkey83) December 31, 2021

Eating outdoors in FL - hard to eat/drink with a mask and for Pete’s sake - about the sandals.



Have a clue - sandals are ok in Florida. Now if he had sandals AND socks…. — Rob Adams 😷 (@RobAdamsFL) December 31, 2021