Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Mocks Ted Cruz's 'Great Dinner' With Trump

“Had a great dinner tonight with President Trump at Mar-a-Lago,” Cruz said in a Twitter post Tuesday evening. “He’s in great spirits! We spent the evening talking about working together to re-take the House & Senate in 2022.”

“Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups over a bouquet of flowers,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote, sharing the tweet.

Cruz was one of several senators who objected to the certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College votes in January, even after a pro-Trump mob laid siege on the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Ocasio-Cortez called for Cruz’s resignation at the time, saying he had to accept responsibility for how his “craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot.”

Cruz caught flak from other critics for cozying up to the man who insulted his wife’s appearance, called him nasty names and implied that his father was involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy as the two competed for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

And Cruz wasn’t much friendlier to his opponent. He described Trump as a “sniveling coward,” though ultimately he changed gears and became one of his most loyal defenders.