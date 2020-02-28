Ted Cruz Mocks AOC's Science Chops; She Reminds Him He Doesn't Believe In Evolution

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to denigrate Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s scientific knowledge Friday after she slammed President Donald Trump for putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of protecting the nation from the new coronavirus. The New Yorker clapped back that Cruz doesn’t even believe in evolution.
Cruz attacked Ocasio-Cortez after she tweeted that Pence was a bad pick to battle the novel coronavirus, named COVID-19, because he not only has no medical expertise, but he also “doesn’t believe in science.”
Cruz fired back at Ocasio-Cortez, mocking her as the “oracle of science” and asked her “what exactly is a Y chromosome?” That’s when she pointed out he’s not evolved when it comes to science and listed some of her own intellectual bona fides, including an award from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as a teenager.
Ocasio-Cortez had slammed Pence as Trump’s pick to head the war on COVID-19 because of his lack of expertise and a sketchy history on scientific issues.
Pence has infamously claimed that “smoking doesn’t kill” and that “global warming is a myth.” Had he taken action sooner to battle the spread of HIV with clean needle distribution when he was Indiana governor, the infection rate in one county would have been reduced by 90%, according to a study by researchers from the Yale School of Public Health.
Pence also does not believe in evolution — but that God created man just as it says in the Bible.
Trump once had a very different view about who should be in charge of an operation to battle a disease — at least when it came to the Obama administration: