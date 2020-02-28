Ted Cruz Mocks AOC's Science Chops; She Reminds Him He Doesn't Believe In Evolution

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to denigrate Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s scientific knowledge Friday after she slammed President Donald Trump for putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of protecting the nation from the new coronavirus. The New Yorker clapped back that Cruz doesn’t even believe in evolution.

Cruz attacked Ocasio-Cortez after she tweeted that Pence was a bad pick to battle the novel coronavirus, named COVID-19, because he not only has no medical expertise, but he also “doesn’t believe in science.”

Cruz fired back at Ocasio-Cortez, mocking her as the “oracle of science” and asked her “what exactly is a Y chromosome?” That’s when she pointed out he’s not evolved when it comes to science and listed some of her own intellectual bona fides, including an award from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as a teenager.

As you are speaking as the oracle of science, tell us, what exactly is a Y chromosome? https://t.co/t4XVVzWr3A — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 27, 2020

Sen. Cruz, while I understand you judge people’s intelligence by the lowest income they’ve had, I hold awards from MIT Lincoln Lab &others for accomplishments in microbiology.



Secondly, I’m surprised you’re asking about chromosomes given that you don’t even believe in evolution. https://t.co/vOIwJhpl7q — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2020

Sincerely,

an Intel global finalist,

a fmr multi-year intern for Sen. Kennedy,

a cum laude dual major in Economics & International Relations,

a fmr Educational Director for national organization,

Who to you is “just a bartender,”

And also your colleague.https://t.co/9ktAgXFXDE — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez had slammed Pence as Trump’s pick to head the war on COVID-19 because of his lack of expertise and a sketchy history on scientific issues.

Pence has infamously claimed that “smoking doesn’t kill” and that “global warming is a myth.” Had he taken action sooner to battle the spread of HIV with clean needle distribution when he was Indiana governor, the infection rate in one county would have been reduced by 90%, according to a study by researchers from the Yale School of Public Health.

Pence also does not believe in evolution — but that God created man just as it says in the Bible.

Mike Pence literally does not believe in science.



It is utterly irresponsible to put him in charge of US coronavirus response as the world sits on the cusp of a pandemic.



This decision could cost people their lives. Pence’s past decisions already have. https://t.co/NhMPOusOWm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2020

As governor, Pence’s science denial contributed to one of the worst HIV outbreaks in Indiana’s history.



He is not a medical doctor. He is not a health expert. He is not qualified nor positioned in any way to protect our public health.

https://t.co/1jVY44p2HF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 27, 2020

Trump once had a very different view about who should be in charge of an operation to battle a disease — at least when it came to the Obama administration:

Obama just appointed an Ebola Czar with zero experience in the medical area and zero experience in infectious disease control. A TOTAL JOKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2014