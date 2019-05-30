Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ted Cruz Actually Agree On Something

If politics makes strange bedfellows, it’s hard to imagine a stranger partnership than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ted Cruz.
Yet, a Twitter exchange Thursday between the Democratic congresswoman from New York and the Republican senator from Texas suggests there’s one issue on which they share common ground: political lobbying.
It all started when Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out a link to a story about the large number of ex-lawmakers working as lobbyists and suggested the laws be changed to stop it.
Cruz responded to the tweet and said he agreed with the congresswoman and suggested some “bipartisan cooperation” might be in order.
Ocasio-Cortez seemed open to the idea and suggested what she thought would be needed to make a good bill with some teeth in it.
Cruz’s response was to the point: “You’re on!”
Although both Cruz and Ocasio-Cortez are polarizing figures with each other’s political parties, some Twitter users seemed cautiously optimistic.
But there were also skeptics...