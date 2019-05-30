Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ted Cruz Actually Agree On Something

If politics makes strange bedfellows, it’s hard to imagine a stranger partnership than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ted Cruz.

Yet, a Twitter exchange Thursday between the Democratic congresswoman from New York and the Republican senator from Texas suggests there’s one issue on which they share common ground: political lobbying.

It all started when Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out a link to a story about the large number of ex-lawmakers working as lobbyists and suggested the laws be changed to stop it.

If you are a member of Congress + leave, you shouldn’t be allowed to turn right around&leverage your service for a lobbyist check.



I don’t think it should be legal at ALL to become a corporate lobbyist if you’ve served in Congress.



At minimum there should be a long wait period.

Cruz responded to the tweet and said he agreed with the congresswoman and suggested some “bipartisan cooperation” might be in order.

Here's something I don't say often: on this point, I AGREE with @AOC Indeed, I have long called for a LIFETIME BAN on former Members of Congress becoming lobbyists. The Swamp would hate it, but perhaps a chance for some bipartisan cooperation?

Ocasio-Cortez seemed open to the idea and suggested what she thought would be needed to make a good bill with some teeth in it.

.@tedcruz if you’re serious about a clean bill, then I’m down.



Let’s make a deal.



If we can agree on a bill with no partisan snuck-in clauses, no poison pills, etc - just a straight, clean ban on members of Congress becoming paid lobbyists - then I'll co-lead the bill with you.

Cruz’s response was to the point: “You’re on!”

Although both Cruz and Ocasio-Cortez are polarizing figures with each other’s political parties, some Twitter users seemed cautiously optimistic.

This may be the most unlikely bipartisan team of all time 🤷‍♀️ but it needs to be done

I kind of can't believe the fact that I'm reading this exchange right now, but this is amazing. Make it happen! @AOC @tedcruz

This would be the most ambitious crossover episode in Congressional history.

But there were also skeptics...

There's no way @tedcruz goes through with this. That would be too good a thing for our country.

This is a guy that shut down the Government over healthcare for poor people and used the time to read green eggs & Ham on the Senate floor. Fool me once...