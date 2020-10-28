Ocasio-Cortez Says She Privately Called Out Yoho For His Nasty Remark. He Mocked Her.

In July, Yoho was overheard by a reporter for The Hill calling Ocasio-Cortez “disgusting” to her face on the steps of the Capitol and, later, a “fucking bitch” once she had walked away.

In her conversation with Vanity Fair, Ocasio-Cortez shared that she had actually approached Yoho after the initial insults on the Capitol steps and told him: “You do that to me again, I won’t be so nice next time.” She felt his actions had entered “into the zone of harassment, discrimination.” In response, Yoho reportedly told Ocasio-Cortez: “Oh, boo-hoo.”

Yoho’s communications director Brian Kaveney told HuffPost via email that from his “close proximity to the events of that day/ week,” Rep. Yoho “did not say, ‘Oh, boo-hoo.’”

“He also didn’t call her any names the Hill reporter claims to have heard,” Kaveney wrote.

The aftermath of the exchange led to Yoho not quite apologizing and issuing a statement where he said that “the offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues” and “if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding.”

Ocasio-Cortez would later go on to address the incident on the House floor and deliver a powerful speech responding to Yoho’s statements about being “married for 45 years with two daughters” and someone who is “very cognizant of the language I use.”