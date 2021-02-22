Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle/Pool/Reuters U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) load boxes at their work station at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, on Feb. 20, 2021.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has raised more than $5 million for Texans in need as the state faces widespread power grid failures after brutal winter weather.

The New York Democrat tweeted on Sunday night that the efforts to help people in Texas who have gone without heat, electricity, groceries, and water over the last week had topped $5 million. She thanked all who had contributed and said that while “charity can’t replace policy,” “solidarity is how we’ll face climate change and build a better world.”

One last update (I think!): We just hit $5 million raised for Texans across the state.



Thank you ALL for your collective action when people need it most.



Charity can’t replace policy, but solidarity is how we’ll face climate change and build a better world. 💪🏽🌎



Thank you 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RzdgXllXoS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 22, 2021

As demand for power surged in Texas last week amid a freezing winter storm, many of the state’s power-generating systems failed. At least 26 people have died since Feb. 11, CNN reported.

On Thursday, the legislator tweeted out the initial push for relief for Texas, sharing a fundraising link that indicated 100% of donations would be split between Central Texas Food Bank, Feeding Texas, Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Corazon Ministries, Houston Food Bank, Family Eldercare, North Texas Food Bank, the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, Food Bank of West Central Texas, South Texas Food Bank, Southeast Texas Food Bank, and ECHO (Ending Community Homelessness Coalition).

In just a few hours, the fundraiser surpassed $1 million in donations and doubled again a day later.

The 31-year-old went on to visit Texas over the weekend, working alongside local Reps. Sylvia Garcia, Sheila Jackson Lee and Al Green to help distribute food at the Houston Food Bank, deliver water, and visit some homes of impacted Texans.

Texas’ own Republican senator Ted Cruz was also seen distributing water over the weekend and slicing brisket with Houston firefighters and other first responders. The senator was heavily criticized days earlier for a brief trip to Cancun, Mexico, with his family.

Critics — including some fellow Republicans — said Cruz was “abandoning his constituents in the middle of a crisis.”